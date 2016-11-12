Strength classes

New sessions of yoga, zen flexibility and Pilates start soon in Ridgefield Continuing Education. Morning Kickstart Yoga with Miriam Zernis starts Wednesday, Nov. 16 (8:15 to 9:30 a.m.). Yoga for Everybody with Shanta Marshall Ballou starts Thursday, Nov. 17, and Monday, Nov. 28 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.). Pilates with Frances Goulart starts Wednesday, Nov. 30 (6 to 7 p.m.). Foam Rolling with Elin Waterston meets Thursday, Nov. 17 (8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; one session; $16), Zen Flexibility with Elin Waterston starts Thursday, Dec. 1 (8:30 to 9:30 a.m.), and Yoga with Elin Waterston starts Thursday, Nov. 17 (6 to 7 p.m.).

Most classes meet six or seven sessions and cost $73 or $84. A discount is available for Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) or disabled. Advance registration required. Bring a water bottle, blanket and mat. Information or registration: ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.