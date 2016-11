The Ridgefield Education Foundation is sponsoring the Harlem Wizards on Friday, Nov. 18.

The basketball team will take on a Ridgefield team composed of principals, teachers and staff members.

Tickets are on sale at the Ridgefield Bicycle Company, 88 Danbury Road, and Audrey Road, 7 Bailey Avenue.

The Ridgefield Education Foundation supports initiatives that focus on 21st-Century learning. For more information or to make a charitable donation, visit ridgefieldeducation.org