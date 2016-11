Tai chi is available starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Beginning Tai Chi (Yang Long Form) is available on Wednesdays from 6:40 to 7:40 p.m. and Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes meet for six sessions (Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14; Jan. 11, 18 and 25) at East Ridge Middle School.

Instructor Gwen Roman has extensive experience teaching tai chi, trains with Myles MacVane and Master Alex Dong and has been teaching in the Continuing Education program for years.

Class size is limited. Cost is $73. Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over, pay $55. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.