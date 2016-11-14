Nobody’s Son author in talk

Author Mark Slouka returns to the Ridgefield Library to discuss his recently released memoir, Nobody’s Son, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. The program is co-sponsored with Books on the Common.

From World War I to the present, Slouka pieces together a story of refugees and war, displacement and denial — admitting into evidence memories, dreams, stories, the lies we inherit, and the lies we tell — in an attempt to reach his mother.

Slouka is also the author of the novel Brewster. He lives in Brewster, N.Y.

The program is co-sponsored with Books on the Common. Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event. To register or for more information: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.