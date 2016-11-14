The Ridgefield Press

Nobody’s Son author in talk

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Author Mark Slouka returns to the Ridgefield Library to discuss his recently released memoir, Nobody’s Son, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. The program is co-sponsored with Books on the Common.

From World War I to the present, Slouka pieces together a story of refugees and war, displacement and denial — admitting into evidence memories, dreams, stories, the lies we inherit, and the lies we tell — in an attempt to reach his mother.

Slouka is also the author of the novel Brewster. He lives in Brewster, N.Y.
Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event. To register or for more information: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.                

