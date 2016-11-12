The Ridgefield Press

Santa fire truck to boost spirits

By The Ridgefield Press on November 12, 2016

Firefighter Guy Miglinas, Santa and  Lt. Tony Cerulli.

For the seventh season, the Ridgefield Professional Firefighters union is collaborating with Santa and his elves to surprise the town’s children. Between now and Friday, Dec. 2, parents may register online for a daytime visit from Santa, who will arrive with his helpers via fire truck, present each child with a gift, and pose for photos with the family.

Over the years, Capt. Dave McDevitt has developed a close relationship with Santa.

“I love to see the looks on the faces of all the kids when the fire truck comes rolling into their driveway, and then Santa gets off the truck. These moments are truly priceless; I look forward to helping with this event every year,” said McDevitt.

All proceeds from the event go into IAFF Local 1739’s charitable fund to help families in need throughout the year. A minimum donation of $100 is required for a fire truck visit.

Deadline for registration is Dec. 2. For more information, email Lt. Tony Cerulli at [email protected]

