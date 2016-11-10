Wicked Ridgefield with Jack Sanders

Jack Sanders will discuss his new book, Wicked Ridgefield, Connecticut on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library.

Sanders tells tales of two centuries of Ridgefield criminals, ne’er-do-wells and even wayward do-gooders in a glimpse into some of the town’s wickedest moments.

A Connecticut native and Holy Cross graduate, Sanders retired in 2014 after 43 years as editor of The Ridgefield Press. He is also the author of Hidden History of Ridgefield.

This program is presented by Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common. Copies of Wicked Ridgefield will be available for sale and signing at the event. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.