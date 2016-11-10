The Ridgefield Press

Library folk series continues

By The Ridgefield Press on November 10, 2016

Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan

 

Ridgefield Folk, the library’s live music series, continues its fall series with a performance by Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m.

Arbo, a fiddler, guitarist, songwriter, and song collector, will offer a duo show with master guitarist Greg Ryan, a musician who specializes in gypsy jazz. In his native Vermont and around New England, he performs with his son Aidan as They Might Be Gypsies.

The program is made possible by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. Free tickets may be picked up at the door starting at 1 p.m. on the day of the show. Doors open at 1:30 and the show starts at 2.

