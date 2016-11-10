Letter: Sentiment of a minority

To the Editor:

In my short eighteen years of life, seventeen of them have been spent in the United States. I am an immigrant but I could never regard any other country besides this one as my home. I grew up in the safety of my rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. My patriotism has never wavered once throughout my entire life. Travelling to countries all around the globe, where the opportunities and culture are different has given me a worldly perspective on what America has done better as a country. Living in a country where I knew I had the ability to reach goals that I set regardless of my identity is what made me so enraptured with this beautiful country. Even though my eyes are smaller, my culture so vastly different, I have always first and foremost identified as an American. I like to think my views, both political and not, have been shaped by my experiences in the nation that put a man on the moon, flew the first airplane, and invented the lightbulb.

As an Asian-American I have never felt more ostracized by the entirety of the nation that is my home, a place that I love so much. It has become increasingly clear to me that 48% of the population of my home think I don’t belong here. My voice as a born citizen of the United States has never felt smaller. The events of last night have made me feel much like a parent who has caught their child lying or stealing or cheating; I’m not angry, I’m just disappointed. I’m disappointed that people have rationalized a rhetoric that empowers people to ask me if I can speak english, how hard it is to see, or if I know how to drive correctly. I’m disappointed by the destruction of the American values of freedom, democracy, and justice. Most of all, I’m disappointed that people truly believed that America had stopped being great. Gone are the days of Lincoln and Douglas, when beautiful eloquence and logic were the basis of every debate and every speech. Modern US politics have been sullied by playground bullying and hate that demeans the individual.

As an old Arabic proverb says: “the fish stinks from the head”. Actions are amplified by their leaders. When a leader represents xenophobia, misogyny, and anger, what was once controversial will be accepted as commonplace. The legitimate resentment of the American working class will have focus and direction, much of it misplaced. Supporting his economic plan means that you also support the assault of women, racially charged violence, or even just insensitive insults. It is all or nothing when a president is picked. You cannot only support half of a president, the half that you agree with. When he takes the chair in the oval office, he brings with him everything he has said and stood for throughout the campaign, regardless of whether you would like him to or not. The words spoken by the leader of the country are wholly representative of the people who voted for him. The presidency goes beyond what’s going to happen to my taxes on my paycheck. It is about who has the decision making abilities and the morality of the person sitting in the oval office. The vitriol and the outrage of the majority towards the minority have been reflected by the president-elect. I have been fortunate enough to have not been immediately impacted by the results of this election, but I look forward to an increased torrent of verbal abuse, that are simply louder echoes of what the man that we elected has said.

I have so much to say, yet I am at a loss for words. Rather than dwell on what has just happened, it is most important to look towards the future. I can only hope that the next four years can be a period of healing and not split the nation further. I can only hope that Donald Trump will set a higher standard for the American public to aspire to: one that facilitates discussion and understanding of those who are different than use instead of dehumanize and disparage them. Rather than condemn an entire group as deplorables, it is imperative that we work together as a nation to empathize and learn from this episode. The future is not a time for further divisiveness and to create a spiral of hatred, but rather a time to reflect and to eliminate the apathy that was so prevalent in this election. The most important thing to remember at a time like this is to “love thy neighbor.”

Brandon Wong