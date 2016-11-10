Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:
- State Representative John Frey has won re-election in the 111th District after a busy and surprising Election Day that saw Hillary Clinton win the presidential race in Ridgefield, only to be toppled by Donald Trump nationally. The Press was at GOP headquarters on Danbury Road Tuesday night to speak with Frey and get his re-action to being selected for a tenth term.
- Monday night’s Board of Education meeting will certainly have its fair share of fireworks. Among the expected topics — school start times, enrollment, a potential budget freeze — parents who have been petitioning the high school to keep its German foreign language program want to make sure their voices are heard.
- That’s not the only town board with storylines heading into early next week: The Board of Finance had its vice chairman resign this week. Who will replace him?
- The town’s Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled for Friday morning at the community center. A Ridgefield resident who served in Vietnam is expected to speak.
- The former Balducci’s building downtown has one business owner signed and another waiting in the wings. Ridgefield will definitely be getting a fencing school that also teaches archery, but will it have a second craft brewery?
- That’s not the only new business coming to town: a zoning regulation amendment could spell the creation of a residential rehab facility somewhere in town. The residence must have 10 acres though.
- The political letters have stopped pouring in, but there’s still plenty of controversary surrounding Hartford’s anti-gun bill and the aforementioned cancelled German program.
- In sports, the girl’s swimming team celebrated its first-ever FCIAC championship last week, while the girl’s soccer team repeated as conference champs. On to the state playoffs!
- Speaking of state competitions, the Ridgefield girl’s cross country team won the State Open last week, adding another trophy to its mantle this year.
- In the People section, Darla Shaw interview the director of the rec center who’s retiring at the end of the month.
