Girls soccer: Ridgefield opens state tourney with 5-1 win

Less than a week after winning its second consecutive conference championship, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team began pursuit of a first-ever state title with a one-sided victory.

Third-seed Ridgefield dispatched of 30th-seed East Hartford, 5-1, in the opening round of the Class LL state tournament Wednesday night at Tiger Hollow.

Ridgefield (19-2) will now face FCIAC rival Trumbull in a second-round game Friday at 2 p.m. at Tiger Hollow. Trumbull, the 19th seed, upset 14th-seed Darien, 3-0, in another first-round game Wednesday.

The Tigers scored three goals in the first 15 minutes against East Hartford. Katie Jasminski got the first goal on an assist from Alexandra Damron, and an own goal by East Hartford quickly doubled Ridgefield’s lead. Damron then scored on an assist from Jasminski to make it 3-0 just over 14 minutes into the match.

Mackenzie Robson’s goal (assisted by Caitlin Slaminko) stretched the margin to 4-0 before Sophia Austin scored East Hartford’s lone goal late in the first half.

Ridgefield’s Erika Linke supplied the only goal of the second half on an assist from Robson.

After the game, the Tigers turned their focus to Trumbull, a team they have already beaten twice this season by a combined 6-0, including a 2-0 triumph in the conference quarterfinals.

“We knocked them out of FCIACs and beat them early on in the season, so they’ll have a chip on their shoulder,” said Ridgefield assistant coach Adam Sebastian about Trumbull. “We expect a close game that we have to play hard for.”

“Our main focus is on our mindset,” said Jasminski. “We want to come prepared mentally so that we can be first to every ball and keep them on the defensive. We know that if we play to our potential we can beat them, but we just have to work hard for the full game and not have any lapses.”

Notes: Ridgefield goalies Julia Middlebrook and Julia Gerber combined for the shutout against East Hartford.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.