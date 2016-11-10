Klezmer music

James Kessler, klezmer musician and teacher, is seeking to start a community Klezmer band in Ridgefield. Teens or adults who play wind, horn, reed, percussion, or strings are invited to a klezmer jam session with Kessler on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties, 46 Peaceable Street.

Kessler will discuss the history of klezmer using musical examples and historic film clips and explaining the evolution of the musical genre.

Bakers are invited to bring their best babka, rugelach or mandelbrot for after the klezmer jam session. Refreshments will be served. There is no fee and listeners are welcome.

For more information contact the Shir Shalom office at 203-438-6589, ourshirshalom.org or [email protected]