It is frustrating not to be able to hear well enough to enjoy social interactions with family and friends. Hearing disorders make it challenging, and deafness prevents you from hearing at all. Hearing loss can result from a number of different causes: heredity, diseases such as ear infections and meningitis, trauma, certain medications, long-term noise exposure, and aging. There are two main types of hearing loss: permanent loss, when your inner ear or auditory nerve is damaged, and temporary loss, when sound waves can’t reach your inner ear due to wax buildup, fluid or a punctured eardrum. These latter types of hearing loss can often be reversed, but if untreated, hearing problems can get worse. Treatments to help with hearing loss include hearing aids, cochlear implants, special training, certain medications, and surgery.

Research finds that hearing loss among elderly Americans is widespread, especially for those above 90 years old. Based on a study of people age 80 and older, hearing loss is nearly universal and accelerates with age, and hearing aids are greatly underused despite their potential benefit. Only 59% of the study participants used them. Hearing loss is associated with a number of deleterious psychosocial, functional and cognitive effects and is a major public health concern, especially as the over-80 population doubles in the next 40 years. Experts agree that hearing loss can be easily treated with hearing aids or cochlear implants, and some doctors suggest that hearing tests should be incorporated into routine patient care. Another small study has found that hearing problems may not just be in your ear but also in your brain and that the brain’s ability to process speech declines with age. Two study groups, one in their 20s and another in their 60s, were given speech comprehension tests and underwent brain scans. In both quiet and noisy settings, the older group had more trouble tracking and understanding speech. These hearing deficits were also evident in the brain scans. The findings suggest that age-related hearing problems may be due to an inability of the brain to correctly interpret sound signals as well as the inability to understand speech at certain volumes.