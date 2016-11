Richard Land of Ridgefield has joined Fieldpoint Private, a wealth advisory and private banking firm in Greenwich.

He joins the firm following 12 years with Citigroup, where he was named the firm’s top business banker in Connecticut.

Land grew up in Ridgefield, attending Ridgebury Elementary School, East Ridge Middle School and Ridgefield High School. He finished his secondary schooling at Salisbury (Conn.) School, and then attended St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt.