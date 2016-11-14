A new online business resource

Launched in the early 1970s, ABI/Inform remains the gold standard when it comes to business research databases. ABI/Inform’s massive content set includes thousands of sought-after, full-text journals from the business press as well as key trade publications, wire feeds such as

PR Newswire, newspapers, dissertations, conference proceedings, and market reports.

Journal titles include The Economist, Harvard Business Review, MIT Sloan Management Review, Crain’s New York Business, and Nation’s Restaurant News. Market Reports include Economist Intelligence Unit, Euromonitor, Hoovers/Dunn and Bradstreet, Acquisdata, and more.

ABI/Inform is a business intelligence tool that can benefit almost anyone. Log in to ABI/Inform to explore management and leadership styles, learn about a business topic, prep for a job interview, find information on companies and executives, keep abreast of business and industry trends, and review country or industry reports to understand key business challenges and opportunities.

To get started with ABI/Inform, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org and click on Research & Reference then Databases A-Z, or find ABI/Inform on our Business & Finance webpage, then enter your Ridgefield Library barcode.

There will be a training session to introduce ABI/Inform Complete on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.

Christie Mitchell is adult services librarian at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext.12004.