Fellow doctors honor Gray’s medical advocacy

Dr. F. Scott Gray received the Prasad Srinivasan award for dedication to medical advocacy at the Fairfield County Medical Association’s annual meeting Oct. 27 in Westport.

Gray, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in foot and ankle care at Connecticut Family Orthopedics in Danbury and Ridgefield, co-founded the Danbury Foot and Ankle Center in 1998.

He has specialized in total ankle replacement and minimally invasive foot and ankle trauma surgery at Danbury Hospital.

Gray has been active in medical politics and legislative efforts on behalf of his patients and fellow physicians across the state, leading to the Srinivasan award.

He currently serves as president of the Connecticut Orthopedic Society, president of Ortho New England, co-director of the Danbury Foot and Ankle Center, and medical director of the Western Connecticut Health Care Orthopedic Clinic.