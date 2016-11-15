The Ridgefield Press

Fellow doctors honor Gray’s medical advocacy

By The Ridgefield Press on November 15, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

Dr. F. Scott Gray

Dr. F. Scott Gray

 

Dr. F. Scott Gray received the Prasad Srinivasan award for dedication to medical advocacy at the Fairfield County Medical Association’s annual meeting Oct. 27 in Westport.

Gray, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in foot and ankle care at Connecticut Family Orthopedics in Danbury and Ridgefield, co-founded the Danbury Foot and Ankle Center in 1998.

He has specialized in total ankle replacement and minimally invasive foot and ankle trauma surgery at Danbury Hospital.

Gray has been active in medical politics and legislative efforts on behalf of his patients and fellow physicians across the state, leading to the Srinivasan award.

He currently serves as president of the Connecticut Orthopedic Society, president of Ortho New England, co-director of the Danbury Foot and Ankle Center, and medical director of the Western Connecticut Health Care Orthopedic Clinic.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Beaver Boogie raises school funds Next Post Richard Land joins Fieldpoint Private
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress