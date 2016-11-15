Beaver Boogie raises school funds

The eighth annual Beaver Boogie took place at Branchville Elementary School this September. The fun run and fitness fair encourages students of Branchville Elementary to collect pledges to raise money for PTA programs at the school. The Beaver Boogie focuses on exercise, wellness and healthy habits and is managed by the students. This year, third grader Liam Bishop was the top earner and won a family four-pack to the Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport. The prize was donated by Branchville parent Doug Southworth, director of sales and client relations at the museum. The park is an aerial ropes course and zip-lining park.

