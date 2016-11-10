Thrift Shop: Evening elegance

Our fine jewelry and evening dress boutique begins today. We have a beautiful selection of modern and vintage jewelry featuring gold, silver, diamonds, and other precious stones. Our evening dresses come in all lengths, sizes and styles, from classic black to elegant sequins. We’ve been saving these items for months to present a special collection for you. Get ready for your holiday events — at a fraction of the cost you’ll spend anywhere else. Remember, you don’t need to tell anyone where you bought it, but what fun it is to receive a compliment, and then reveal your shopping secret.

Here are some other reasons to stop by this week. We have eight Edward Marshall Boehm porcelain plates in their original boxes. The series is waterbirds — think, mallards and geese. The LL Bean men’s large/tall scotch plaid flannel pajamas look extremely comfy. And the Philips portable car DVD player may provide just the right amount of entertainment if a long car trip is in your future.

From evening elegance to collectibles to practical, you’ll find it all at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop. Come visit us at 15 Catoonah Street, Monday through Friday from noon to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2.