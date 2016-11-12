The Ridgefield Press

Student saxophonist establishes Promote the Note

By The Ridgefield Press on November 12, 2016 in People, Schools · 0 Comments

Nick Baughman presents Scotland Elementary School Music Director James Tornatore with a check for $179.

Nick Baughman presents Scotland Elementary School Music Director James Tornatore with a check for $179.

 

A student saxophonist has established an organization, Promote the Note, to raise money for Ridgefield school music departments.

Nick Baughman has been performing in public, most recently in front of Steve’s Bagels, for donations. He recently made a $179 donation to his elementary school music department.

His passion for music began at Scotland Elementary School; he first played the recorder and continued in high school playing the saxophone as a member of the band and pep band.

He founded Promote the Note to offset budget cuts that often affect music departments.

His first donation of $179 came primarily from patrons of Steve’s Bagels, after the store manager supported Baughman to play his sax in front of the store.

He plans to continue playing his sax to collect donations for other school districts’ music programs.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Computer classes
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress