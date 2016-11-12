Student saxophonist establishes Promote the Note

A student saxophonist has established an organization, Promote the Note, to raise money for Ridgefield school music departments.

Nick Baughman has been performing in public, most recently in front of Steve’s Bagels, for donations. He recently made a $179 donation to his elementary school music department.

His passion for music began at Scotland Elementary School; he first played the recorder and continued in high school playing the saxophone as a member of the band and pep band.

He founded Promote the Note to offset budget cuts that often affect music departments.

His first donation of $179 came primarily from patrons of Steve’s Bagels, after the store manager supported Baughman to play his sax in front of the store.

He plans to continue playing his sax to collect donations for other school districts’ music programs.