The Ridgefield Press

Architect DiSalvo gets climate honors

By The Ridgefield Press on November 14, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

Elizabeth DiSalvo

Elizabeth DiSalvo

 

Elizabeth DiSalvo of Trillium Architects on Main Street will be honored at this year’s United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Marrakech, Morocco, in mid-November.

The faculty residence for the Taft School that Trillium Architects designed and BPC Green Builders built is receiving a Special Mention Award, one of approximately a dozen such awards for single-family homes around the world that exceed expectations in reducing carbon emissions.

Last year, the conference took place in Paris and led to the Paris Climate Change Agreement, in which all nations agreed to combat climate change with actions and investment toward a low-carbon, resilient and sustainable future to keep global average temperature rise below two degrees.

The meetings in Morocco could lead to more stringent United States energy codes, and with construction accounting for 40% of carbon emission in the United States, Trillium says what we build can truly make a difference.  

More information: trilliumarchitects.com

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Our billiards room Next Post Pet Valu crowns Sukie
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress