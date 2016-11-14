Architect DiSalvo gets climate honors

Elizabeth DiSalvo of Trillium Architects on Main Street will be honored at this year’s United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Marrakech, Morocco, in mid-November.

The faculty residence for the Taft School that Trillium Architects designed and BPC Green Builders built is receiving a Special Mention Award, one of approximately a dozen such awards for single-family homes around the world that exceed expectations in reducing carbon emissions.

Last year, the conference took place in Paris and led to the Paris Climate Change Agreement, in which all nations agreed to combat climate change with actions and investment toward a low-carbon, resilient and sustainable future to keep global average temperature rise below two degrees.

The meetings in Morocco could lead to more stringent United States energy codes, and with construction accounting for 40% of carbon emission in the United States, Trillium says what we build can truly make a difference.

More information: trilliumarchitects.com