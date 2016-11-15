Empowering Women — Take Charge of Home Repair and Renovation is the name of a new two-session workshop in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

This class focuses on minor repairs and renovation. The class will discuss the tools required, the scoping of both small and large projects, the role of the architect or other professional, reviewing bids and costs from contractors, and tips for dealing with home contractors and related professionals.

Instructor Gail L. Ascher is a local architect who specializes in residential design, building energy efficiency, and construction.

The class meets on Wednesdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost is $49. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $37. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.