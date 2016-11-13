The Ridgefield Press

Astronomer and educator Dr. David Helfand will discuss his recently released book, A Survival Guide to the Misinformation Age: Scientific Habits of Mind, at the Ridgefield Library on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

He will talk about how to distinguish between good and bad information from online sources.

He is the former chair of the Department of Astronomy at Columbia University and has been a visiting scientist at the Danish Space Research Institute and the Sackler Distinguished Visiting Astronomer at Cambridge University.

The program is co-sponsored by Books on the Common. Copies of A Survival Guide will be available for sale and signing at the event. To register: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.                     

