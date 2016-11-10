Gigi band at library

Gigi and the Lend Me a Hand Band will perform as part of the Ridgefield Library’s Music for Young Families series on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 11:30 to 12:15. Gigi Keeffe Schwartzman’s concerts are interactive and feature original songs that can be previewed at gigiband.com

Schwartzman teaches music and musical theater in Scarsdale, N.Y. The performance is free of charge and is appropriate for children ages 6 and younger, accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Children’s Services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.