Plant-based cooking demo

Eating Your Way to Health is the title of an illustrated talk and cooking demonstration at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. by Cathy Katin-Grazzini, plant-based chef, cooking instructor, and owner of Cathy’s Kitchen Prescription LLC in Ridgefield.

She will give an introduction to plant-based nutrition, describe the health benefits and show how to begin.

The demo will showcase a mixed bean chili served on freshly toasted corn tortilla chips, all made from vegetables, beans, corn, herbs, and spices and containing no added fats, oils, nuts, refined flours, or gluten.

The program is part of the Body, Mind and Spirit Holistic Health and Wellness series made possible by the Noreen L. Papa — Mothers: Live Your Life! fund.

The next program in the series will be Let Go of the Past with Dr. Stacey Raymond on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. To register or for more information: ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282.