Computer classes

Microsoft, Social Media, Photoshop Elements, iPad, and iPhone classes starting soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education include Word Intro (Nov. 14, 6 to 8:30 p.m., $53); Word Intermediate (Nov. 21 and 28, 6 to 8:30 p.m., $102); Excel Intro (Nov. 15 and 16, 10 to 12:15, $92); Excel Intermediate (Nov. 29 and 30, 10 to 12:30, $102); Excel Advanced (Nov. 18; 10 to 3:30, $102); Photoshop Elements Intro (Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 and 13, 7 to 9 p.m., $122); iPad 1 (Dec. 1, 10 to noon, $44); iPad 2 (Nov. 18, 1:30 to 3:30, or Dec. 8, 10 to noon, $44); iPhone Basics (Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 10 to noon, $82); iPad and iPhone Photography (Dec. 1, 7 to 9 p.m., $44); and Using Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (Dec. 2, 1:30 to 3:30, $44).

More sections, plus Outlook, Windows 10, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Access, are available in December. Cost is $44 to $122, plus a $2 to $6 materials fee in some classes.  Ridgefield senior (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203- 431-2812.

