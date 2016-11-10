ROAR: No fowl with this happy dog

Why does this nearly 2-year-old, sweet-looking shepherd mix have such a big smile? Maybe he knows he is in safe, caring hands at ROAR and will soon have a forever home.

Meet Rooster, who came to our shelter with several other delightful dogs, through a new partnership with the Oconee Humane Society in Seneca, S.C.

Along with Oconee, ROAR currently partners with three southern rescues from Mississippi, Kentucky and Florida. Our shelter works long and hard to vet responsible and reliable rescues that transport healthy, adoptable dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens.

Rooster is a really fun guy. He walks nicely on a leash, enjoys the company of other dogs, loves people, knows a few tricks, and above all, loves to play outdoors fetching Frisbees and balls endlessly. Rooster welcomes both treats and hugs. He has a handsome, shiny coat to match his handsome, happy face.

Need a reason to smile yourself? Come in and meet Rooster.

Rooster is up to date on vaccinations and is microchipped and neutered.

His adoption fee is $350.

The ROAR/Donofrio Family Animal Shelter is located at 45 South Street with adoption hours Thursday through Monday. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to learn more.