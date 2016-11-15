Fencing and yoga

Challenge your body and mind with the sport of fencing. Candlewood Fencing has been training some of the best fencers in Connecticut for more than 30 years and is now offering classes for students ages 8 to adults at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. From absolute beginners to those aspiring to compete at the national and NCAA levels, all are welcome. Not only is fencing fun and rewarding but it helps students gain admission to prestigious universities throughout the country. Sign up for the winter session that starts on Dec. 17. If you want to see if fencing is right for you or your child, you can try a class for $25.

Restore your body and mind at our special Gratitude Yoga class on Sunday, Nov. 20, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. at the recreation center. Instructor Sarah will teach you tools and poses that you can do at home to help you through the stress of the holidays. This class is for students age 16 and older and it’s free for all recreation center members and $18 for non-members. Dress comfortably and bring a towel or a small blanket. Pre-registration is required at 203-431-2755 or at [email protected]