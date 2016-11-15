Keeler Tavern Museum: The accidental preservationists

In 1772, when Timothy Keeler adapted his family home to accommodate weary travelers and thirsty townspeople, it was already one of Ridgefield’s oldest structures.

For nearly 100 active years, there was little reason to change. But when an 1870 railroad spur from Beers station (now Branchville) made Ridgefield more accessible to wealthy New Yorkers, they brought with them cosmopolitan tastes, and the few amenities of the century-old establishment could seem rather countrified and spartan.

More attractive competitors appeared, and within a few years the fading hotel accommodated only family, friends and the rare paying guest.

When Cass Gilbert purchased the property in 1907, he and Julia brought new life to what had become a relic. Because he respected history, Gilbert left the original tavern structure much as he found it until its acquisition by the Keeler Tavern Preservation Society (KTPS) nearly 50 years later.

So although there have been a few regrettable alterations, three centuries have passed with no catastrophes, no teardowns, and only minimal updating or renovation. The result of this rare combination of luck, happenstance, and constructive neglect? If Timothy and Esther Keeler were to materialize in the tap room, they would find themselves in familiar surroundings. So, of course, would Abijah and Anna Marie Resseguie, as well as Cass and Julia Gilbert. They deserve the honorary designation KTPS members one through six.