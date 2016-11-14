Stop by our billiards room any afternoon, and along with the sounds of break shots, you’ll hear easygoing banter, good-natured ribbing and ever-present laughter. Camaraderie rules the room most days, but the play can turn serious now that it’s tournament time. The annual doubles tournament began yesterday and continues today with players competing in double-elimination brackets. Founders Hall tournaments aren’t the only game in town. Two weeks ago, 10 players took their cues on the road to compete in a match with the Danbury’s Men’s Club.

“They are a great group of guys,” said co-organizer Jack Flannery about the Danbury players. “We’ll try to repeat it next year.”

Don’t be misled into thinking that our billiards players are all men. Maria Maley has been playing pool at Founders Hall since it opened in 2002.

“I didn’t expect to be playing pool in my retirement years,” said Maria with a smile, “but I’m addicted to it.”

The Founders Hall team edged out the Danbury players to win the match.

You, too, can be a winner. There is still time to buy raffle tickets for our upcoming Beefsteak Community Feast on Friday, Nov. 18. The Beefsteak will be a boisterous opening to our biennial Wreath Festival, with an all-you-can-eat meal catered by Sarah Bouissou, bottomless libations and entertainment. Raffle tickets are $10, the prize value is $300. The winning ticket will be drawn at day’s end on Friday, Nov. 11, so don’t delay.