Ridgefield High students petition principal to “bring back” suspended Latin teacher

Ridgefield High School students are signing a petition to help reinstate suspended Latin teacher Dan Bowen.

The petition, which was posted on change.org Wednesday, Nov. 9, has collected 278 signatures and will be delivered to Principal Stacey Gross when it reaches the goal of 500 supporters.

“Mr. Bowen is a phenomenal teacher, and the students of Ridgefield High School want to let the school know (in case they don’t already) how much we learn from him,” Devon Harford wrote in the petition. “He makes us feel valued as students and as individuals.

“He encourages us to learn, encourages mistakes and puts in endless effort to make sure we are learning and developing our abilities. He makes class more interesting…and we are talking about a “dead” language,” Harford added.

According to a Facebook post from Robbie Sharpe, the teacher was suspended indefinitely.

After a reported incident at the high school on Oct. 27, The Press asked Dr. Gross and Superintendent Karen Baldwin whether Bowen used inappropriate language around students and if he would be disciplined.

“The Ridgefield Public Schools cannot comment on confidential, personnel-related matters,” Dr. Baldwin replied on Oct. 28.

Dr. Gross didn’t respond to the inquiry.

“I don’t know all the details, but it came to my attention this morning that Dr. Gross indefinitely suspended Mr. Bowen, possibly the greatest Latin teacher of all time,” Sharpe posted Wednesday, Nov. 9. “I’ve heard rumors someone sent in a video of him swearing to the administration, which is ridiculous when you consider how well he teaches and how many lives he has impacted for the better.

“In one hour of informing my former classmates, over 100 people have signed this petition to have him reinstated,” he said. “If that doesn’t already prove to you his positive impact on our lives I ask you to read what his students have to say about him in the comments of this petition.” In the post, Sharpe said he would be personally writing an email to Dr. Gross to find out more information and “inform her how much of an asset this great teacher is to the students of the RHS.” “I have never seen a man be able to inspire as many people as he has, for his passion to his subject and his students was unparalleled,” Sharpe wrote.