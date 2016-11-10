Shepherd plans Acoustic night

Doug Shepherd, Ridgefield resident and president of the Cannon Grange in Wilton, has announced Acoustic Night at the Grange, Saturday, Nov. 12, for an evening of individual or group performance — vocals and instrumentals — without electricity or electronics being required.

The evening, from 7:30 to 9:30, is on a first come-first play basis with a five-minute time limit and no fees. A tuned piano is available.

Since the 20 spots are on a first-come basis, Shepherd asks those interested to register at [email protected]