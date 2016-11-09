The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield police investigate burglary at Mobil

The Ridgefield Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at the Mobil gas station on Danbury Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Nov.

According to Police Capt. Jeff Kreitz, an unknown individual entered the store and stole an undetermined amount of cigarettes as well as a small quantity of cash.  

The suspect is described as a shorter male with a stocky build, wearing black pants, a black shirt, black gloves and a full black ski mask.

Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at 4:43 a.m., Capt. Kreitz said.

This incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Ridgefield Police Department’s Detective Division at 203-431-2794 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 203-431-2345.

