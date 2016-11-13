The Ridgefield Press

Mohegan elder shares traditions

By The Ridgefield Press on November 13, 2016 in Schools · 0 Comments

Isabella Consentino with Beth ‘Morning Deer’ Regan of the Mohegan tribe Council of Elders.

Native American Beth “Morning Deer” Regan, secretary and justice of the Council of Elders, recently visited East Ridge Middle School in a program for seventh graders on defining principles of her culture. Regan, of the Mohegan tribe based in Uncasville, spoke of how music, oral storytelling, and traditions are central to Native American life. The program complemented both the social studies and English curriculums. Students learned how Native Americans may have influenced early Colonists, and Regan spoke of the importance of “the circle” — a major concept in a book students will read in English.

