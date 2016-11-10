Next ‘Generator’ at private home

In support of the Ridgefield Chorale’s beingHuman beingKind initiative, the Ridgefield Arts Council will host the next installment of its “Generator” networking event on Nov. 14 with presenters discussing the healing power of art and music at a private home in Ridgefield.

Artists, writers and performers will gather to learn, share and network. The events are managed via the website Meetup.com.

Speakers are Daniela Sikora, Ellie Nicol and Cantor Deborah Katchko-Gray.

Sikora, artistic director of the Ridgefield Chorale since 1998, will discuss the arts as a vehicle for social change. Nicol, an art therapist with more than 30 years of experience, will present artwork that was created in the healing process.

Katchko-Gray, a fourth-generation cantor serving Congregation Shir Shalom since 1999, will share a few melodies recorded with Elie Wiesel at his 70th birthday in 1998.

Cost is $5 for pre-registration or $10 at the door, which covers the cost of wine and light snacks.