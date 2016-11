Adam Broderick Salon and Spa recently presented Meals on Wheels with a check for $550 to cover the cost of providing Thanksgiving dinner to clients.

Since 1972, Meals on Wheels has been providing meals to residents unable to prepare their own. Because Meals on Wheels receives no federal or state aid, it may serve any resident in need without age or income restrictions or quotas.

More information is available at mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org