Veterans Day ceremony Friday and a fabulous Night of Wonder

Our Night of Wonder and Intrigue was simply fabulous. Thank you so much to all who attended and also those who volunteered their time to help us. We had such a great night and hope you did, too. A huge thanks to our sponsors: Fairfield County Bank, Chef’s Warehouse, Lori and John Berisford, Liz and Steven Goldstone, 98Q and WLAD radio, All Seasons Party and Tent Rental, Nick and Anita Donofrio, Toni and Phil Riordan, Jenn and Tom Trillo, William and Wendy Beurket, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Infiniti, Lexus of Greenwich, Lexus of Mt. Kisco, Ink Fine Stationers, Ridgefield Printing, Laura and Jon Brennan, Jenn and Ron Kubick, and Jill and Jeffrey Bornstein. Thank you also to all of the local merchants who were so kind and generous to buy ad space in our program book and donate items for our Mystery Bags. We appreciate each and every one of you and we look forward to doing it all again next year.

I hope you will join us for many of our upcoming events. Our annual Veterans Day ceremony is Friday at 11 a.m. It is such a special ceremony with great speakers and an excellent way to say thank you to our veterans. Keep your eye on our website, lounsburyhouse.org, as we are constantly adding new and fun events for everyone.