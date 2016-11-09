Score of 54 wins Ridgefield Golf Club’s final 2016 event

Finishing 17 strokes below par, the team of Ron Marquis, Steve Lilly, Dave Lavati and Steve Lavatori won the Ridgefield Golf Club’s final event of the 2016 season Nov. 5 at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

The winners had a score of 54 at the event, a 4-Man Best-Ball tournament played from the shorter gold tees. In the format, each team member plays his own ball and the team score is recorded as the best net score of one of the four players.

Rusty Cazalet, Ryan Cazalet, Mike Barton and Jeff Girvalo were second with a 56, while Jeff McCrae, Bill Fanning, and John Wagner were third with a 58.

Fourth place was a tie among five teams that all had scores of 59: Mark Getz, Lou Cortese, Dave Kehmna and George Barbarossa; Bob Quadrini, Pat Nadeau, Paul Morris and Laval Bellavance; Bill Mackin, Joe Higgins, Kevin Coffey and Alan Schultheis; Joe Egan, Bill Fricke, Frazier Caner and Gordon Casagrande; and Bill Nigey, Tom Zuber, Kevin Burke and Jim Purcell.

In addition, the team of Jim Duggan, Tim Reid, James Bruce and Ron Larson won the prize for lowest gross score with a 67.

Prizes were also awarded for closest to the pin on all four par-three holes. The winners were Jeff Girvalo on the third hole, Rob Larson on the fifth hole, Kevin Burke on the 12th hole, and Tom McCarthy on the 17th hole.