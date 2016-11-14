Letter: Let’s save the Ballard Park pump house

To the Editor:

The Ballard estate pump house, which has stood downtown for more than 100 years, may soon be demolished. It is a small, gray-shingled building with a slightly tapered base resembling a windmill. The one-room building has three large windows, lighting and electric heat but no plumbing. The windows echo the windows of the Ballard estate, which was built in the late 1800s. The Housing Authority, which oversees the building, would consider keeping the structure intact at Ballard Park if it is utilized and well maintained. Another option is to move the structure to a new location. In both cases, help may be available to offset expenses. The old pump house might make a good office, artist’s studio, children’s playhouse …

The Ridgefield Historical Society is committed to preserving the architectural history of Ridgefield. We hope someone will come forward and save this charming little building steeped in Ridgefield history. Notify the Housing Authority and the Ridgefield Historical Society immediately if you are interested.

Sharon Dunphy

President, Ridgefield Historical Society