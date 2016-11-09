Letter: Anti-gun laws never work

To the Editor:

In response to Alex Harris on HB 5054. In this country you are innocent till proven guilty.

This bill violates due process without the opportunity for a hearing prior to the forced surrender of firearms.

This bill violates the 2nd Amendment and state constitution.

This bill imposes criminal penalties and fines if the 24-hour window is not met.

This bill has no provision for the return of legally registered “assault weapons” or “large capacity magazines” (as now defined by state statutes). Once surrendered they may not be transferred back.This is another gun grabbing technique.

Firearms that are transferred to a FFL may require the recipient of an ex parte TRO to pay hefty transfer fees.

The guns that are surrendered are transferred and to get them back they have to be transferred back. State law is clear on gun transfers.

So, as my letter says, if you get caught in this your rights were violated.

No matter what a judge says that legislates from the bench. This law violates you constitutional rights guaranteed you under the Constitution’s fifth and 14th amendments.

So, in closing, Mr. Harris, I guess someone served with a TRO can do their bad deed within the 24 hours before he turns in his gun. Fascinating how people think laws will stop this. And this law will not. I often wonder why the thousands of laws passed and supported by anti-gun groups never work? So keep making more laws and keep thinking they will work. Who cares if it violates one’s constitutional rights. Many cities ban guns and that is a violation of the Second Amendment. A judge said so! As long as it pertains to guns, the anti gunners don’t care about the Constitution. Your letter proves that!

Tom Falconeri