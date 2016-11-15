About Town: The Ridgebury trolley

There’s an Old Trolley Road in Ridgebury. Was there an old trolley?

It’s hard to imagine a trolley serving rural Ridgebury, but one did — one time.

Old Trolley Road runs between the north side of George Washington Highway and the east side of Ridgebury Road. The road originally was shorter and served several lots that were the only part of Otto H. Lippolt’s 1959 “Ridgebury Acres” 72-lot subdivision that were never developed. In the 1990s, the road was extended through the Stone Ridge subdivision, and many more houses were built along it.

The road is atop an old rail bed and its name preserves a little-known and unsuccessful episode in Ridgefield’s history.

An “electric street railway” in Danbury formally began operations Jan. 1, 1895. Various routes were established, including ones to Bethel, to Lake Kenosha in Mill Plain, and to the fairgrounds (now the mall).

According to research done by railway historian Joseph Brennan, “around 1900 there was a boom, akin to the more recent dot-com era, in which there was much excitement about building interurban trolley lines between cities. No plan was too foolish to get funding.

“Some visionaries formed the Danbury and Harlem Traction company (‘traction’ was a name for trolley services) to build a route from Danbury to Goldens Bridge station on the New York and Harlem [rail line]. It was imagined to provide a faster route for passengers and freight than the Danbury Branch” that ran up from Norwalk.

This line branched off the Danbury and Bethel Street Railway near what’s now the Danbury Fair Mall, and ran along Miry Brook Road to George Washington Highway in Ridgebury. There it followed the route of Old Trolley Road, coming out on Ridgebury Road north of the Congregational church. It ran south down the middle of Ridgebury Road, then turned west at Benson Road, south of the church, and headed through swamp and the present Dlhy Ridge Municipal Golf Course to just north of Chestnut Hill Road, where it continued into New York state.

Much of the bed was built and is still visible.

“From 1900 to 1901 the company purchased land, graded the line, laid track and erected wire, and built a powerhouse,” Brennan said.

A Danbury trolley made a test run to Ridgebury around 1901. It was quite a festive event, with passengers dressed to the nines to celebrate the trip, according to an account in The Ridgefield Press.

“And that was all,” said Brennan. “The New York Times reported in 1908 that the route was two-thirds built, and the Bridgeport Herald in 1909 said the track ended ‘six miles short of Goldens Bridge,’ which would be somewhere in North Salem.

“But the occasion for both reports was the sale and demise of the company.”