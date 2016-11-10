Rec Center manager is retiring

For 17 years, the smiling face with gray hair and the big personality at the Recreation Center desk has been Barbara Carvalho. As front end manager at the Recreation Center, Carvalho has made friends with just about everyone who has walked through the front door.

“I love my job and I love the people that come to the Recreation Center,” says Carvalho, who recently announced her retirement.

I see the children grow up, the seniors become more active at the center, and families that add to their members. They like it when you get to know them and can ask them about their family, a vacation or their health. My husband accused me of getting paid to chit-chat, but it is so much more than that.”

A girl from Brooklyn, Carvalho got her degree in social work from St. John’s College. It was in college that she met her husband, who she says is the most interesting man she has ever met. “He was always active, very musical and always trying something new. He is a Catholic of Indian and Portuguese descent and lived in Tanzania. I am first-generation Dutch, Czech Republic, so our two children, Peter and Yvonne, are a very interesting ethnic mix.”

Living in Ridgefield for more than 40 years, Carvalho first worked as a social worker at Children’s First in Danbury and then later as the director of the Children’s Academy on Route 7.

“After taking time off for my children, I came to the Ridgefield Recreation Center and was totally embraced by Paul Roche and the amazingly hard-working and friendly people here. There is no place where you can work where the people are more supportive, thoughtful, full of fun, and family-oriented.”

As the front end manager, Carvalho has filled in for every position at the center, from maintenance worker to party planner to director of the pool.

“The most difficult department for me, and probably anyone else to handle, is early child care. You have to be amazing to handle 20 little people all going in different directions.”

Co-worker Jane Byrnes said of Carvalho, “Barbara is such a joy to work with. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to help out in any capacity. She loves to laugh and loves life in general. She makes everyone around her feel good. She knows everyone and is an outstanding citizen in our community. She will be greatly missed by us and the whole community.”

Robin Matthews, another co-worker, confirmed this. “Carvalho is a role model for many people here,” she said. “She is delightful to work with due to her positive attitude and work ethic. No one could be more cooperative than Carvalho, and it is going to be hard to fill her very big shoes.”

As for the future, Carvalho will see her five grandchildren locally and in Spokane, Wash. She will also travel extensively. Her first trip, this fall, will be two months in Australia, Tahiti and New Zealand. Carvalho has already traveled to most of the European countries and many places in Asia and South America. Every trip is a new, exciting adventure for Carvalho. Community service is also a priority in Carvalho’s life. She will continue to volunteer with the Ridgefield Woman’s Club, the RVNA, and possibly at the library.

When asked why she was retiring now, Carvalho said, “It was time. All my friends my age are retired, and I want to be able to go places with them. I also need time to see my grandchildren and travel to the countries still on my bucket list.”

As for the most fun in her life, Carvalho said it was hands down being Zelda, the palm reading fortune teller each Halloween for the party thrown by the police department. She loved the fact that when she was in costume, no one was able to recognize her.



When Carvalho was asked what brings her the most pride as an employee at the Recreation Center, she said, “The Recreation Center and department, in general, are so comprehensive in both facilities and programming. We are continually offering new programs to meet the needs of every age. There is not a program that anyone would want that is not offered by our facility.”

From time to time Carvalho will be stopping by to see her friends at the Recreation Center, and the front desk will be asked over and over, “and where is that nice lady, Barbara? We miss her.”