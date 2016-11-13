Looking Back: Swan reins in bird, law might rein in kids

The Charter Revision Commission 25 years ago proposed that a town budget increase cap of 4% per year be written into Ridgefield’s laws, the Nov. 14, 1991, Press reported.

“How does the government expect steady income when the people supporting the government don’t have it?” said commission member Marty Carr, who was sponsoring the spending cap.

Ridgefield police stopped using hand-held radar guns in response to recent concerns that microwave emissions from the guns could cause cancer.

“We got a call from a Hoffman Fuel guy that there was an exotic bird walking down the road,” said police officer Maxine Rizzo. Patrolman Chris Swan located a white cockatoo that had been missing from a Florida Hill Road home for two months, and grabbed the large bird with his hands. Swan took the frightened bird to headquarters, which had no place to keep it till its owner was located, so Rizzo agreed to take it to her house. “When I brought him home, he must have felt safe and secure,” she said. “He puts his head on your shoulder and says, ‘I love you.’”

If autocracy, inflexibility and low productivity were hallmarks of American corporations 10 years earlier, they weren’t anymore, said Lawrence Bossidy, new chief executive of AlliedSignal Corp. “It’s not an exaggeration to say a revolution has occurred,” Bossidy explained. “American corporations are becoming more global, fast-paced, and far more customer-oriented. Americans react when their backs are against the wall. They respond splendidly to changed conditions.”

The high school and middle school were allowing Pizza Hut to sell pizza at lunch, prompting complaints that the school system was hurting Roma, the locally owned pizzeria that contributed countless free pizzas to students and the community. “The last thing we want to do is hurt Roma Pizza, because they have been so wonderful to the school system,” said Superintendent Jerry Marcus. But “our decision to go with Pizza Hut is a business decision.” Pizza Hut allowed the financially ailing cafeterias to sell the pies at a profit.

Jennifer Laviano was named president of the Skidmore Student Government Association.

50 years ago

A proposed loitering law, to prevent teenagers from hanging out in the center of town, was stirring up controversy, the Nov. 17, 1966, Press reported. “We need to have some control over the conduct of these young people,” said police Chief John F. Haight. But Richard Fay, owner of the Family Room, a restaurant aimed at young people, objected to the law, saying it singled out teenagers and was unequal in its treatment. Kids might be angered and “retaliate,” he said.

A large plaque listing all the names of World War II and Korean War veterans was unveiled in town hall on Veterans Day.

Butterball turkeys were 45 cents a pound at Grand Union.

Postal employees Jack H. Hughes, Jack Pribulo and Elon Weaver received awards from the U.S. Post Office for their work improvement suggestions.

Among the new voters in town was Harry Kabasakalian Jr. of Round Lake Road.

Dr. Nelson Gelfman of North Salem Road spoke on “The Sea Inside Us,” a discussion of body chemistry, at the United Jewish Center in Danbury. He was an associate pathologist at Danbury Hospital and an instructor at Yale Medical School.