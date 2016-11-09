RHS drama students present an evening of murder and mystery

This weekend is the last for audiences to see the Ridgefield High School production of Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot, or Holmes for the Holidays, presented on Nov. 10-12 in the high school’s Anne S. Richardson Auditorium at 7:30 each evening.
After the great actor William Gillette is shot onstage, he hosts a Christmas Eve party at which he hopes to expose the person who plans to kill him. It promises to be a murderously fun night, and guest Daria Chase, the most influential and vicious columnist in the country, might get the scoop. Senior Sarah Thorn, who plays Daria, says, “Everyone should love to hate Daria. She is witty, charming, and downright despicable if provoked. The challenge is finding a balance between being biting and wrathful and likable from an audience’s perspective.”
Also on the case is Inspector Goring. Senior Sarah Ford plays Goring and says she is “odd, in a grounded way, and that took a while for me to develop. One of the challenges of playing her was finding her little quirks.”
Thorn says audiences will enjoy “the quick tempo and wittiness of the show. They will be kept on the edge of their seats with the mind-boggling twists and turns that abound in the play.”
The play is directed by RHS English and performing arts teacher Sherry Cox and features Aidan Meachem as William Gillette, Hazel Neil as Martha Gillette, Casey Wishna as Felix Geisel, Amy Stoogenke as Madge Geisel, Gabe Gordon as Simon Bright, Sarah Klotz as Aggie Wheeler, Sarah Ford as Inspector Goring, and Sarah Thorn as Daria Chase.
The understudy cast will perform with Ms. Thorn and Mr. Wishna on Nov. 10 with Evan Smolin as Gillette, Lucy Basile as Martha, Eleanor Andresen as Madge, Ryan Pratt as Simon, Emily Parker as Aggie, and Hannah Jay as Inspector Goring.
The snow date for all shows is Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with school ID and for seniors age 60-plus. The show is free to Ridgefield seniors who show a Gold Card. Tickets will be sold at the door or at rhsperformingarts.info/