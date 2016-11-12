Letter: Sleep-deprived students at high risk

To the Editor:

As a local pediatrician, I have seen a profound shift in my adolescent patients’ health and well-being — and it is not a positive one. I am seeing much more stress, anxiety, sadness, depression, cutting, suicide, drug and alcohol use, motor vehicle accidents, and obesity. I believe — and studies support — that sleep deprivation is a major contributor.

Case in point: Judith Owens, a respected neurologist and adolescent sleep expert, found that sleeping less than eight hours at night is associated with an almost threefold increased risk of suicide attempts. A threefold increase. This cannot be ignored. She also offers a solution — delaying school start time for middle and high schools (schools designed for adolescents).

These are not new problems. We were in high school once, and we survived. But science knows more now. And we need to listen. As a society and as a community, we need to do the right thing. We know the consequences of poor sleep — it is up to us to effect change.

Rearranging school start times is hard and will take effort. But it is not impossible. Where better to channel our time and energy than in the health and well-being of our children? If we can keep one teen from committing suicide or using a friend’s Adderall or getting into a car accident, then it is worth it. And I know we can prevent that and much more.

Together, Ridgefield, we can make this happen. Join me in encouraging the Board of Education to analyze this critical issue, so we can make the change that so many of our neighbors already have made — and that the American Academy of Pediatrics says we need to make, too.

Dr. Susan Lasky