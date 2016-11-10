Letter: School is silencing voice of students

To the Editor:

When I began my German studies in my freshman year at RHS last fall, I was expecting to learn how to say hello and goodbye and perhaps how to order food at a German restaurant. But by the end of the year, I’d experienced German language and culture in a way that I’d never expected. I had a greater understanding of the wider world and my place in it as an American teenager because of my brilliant German teacher and the 37-year Uberlingen Exchange Program.

I vividly remember the day my exchange student came to Ridgefield, telling all my school friends, “Ina from Germany is coming today!” Once the bus arrived, I found Ina’s face immediately in the crowd. For the next two weeks, I pestered her with questions about what life was like in Germany, and she experienced America. We went to New York City quite a few times and bought pounds of candy from the M&M Store, a place whose distinct Americanness delighted her. I found that while she was here, her English and my (one-year) German blossomed.

We can all agree that Ridgefield is an extremely privileged town that can surely support one German teacher’s salary. Perhaps the school budget would be more robust without frivolous 3-D printers and flat-screen TVs.

I beg the district not to discontinue a program that has opened our small town to the wider world. I know that removing German would rob Ridgefield of an esteemed, flourishing program, and rob future students from experiences like the one I have with Ina. And I know that if the German program were terminated by an all-too-eager district, I, along with so many others, would be tremendously disappointed with the unwillingness of the school to listen to the voice of a student body which they claim to foster, but instead are silencing.

Sophia Haber