Ridgefield property transfers Oct. 28-31

Four houses, a condominium and a building lot, worth a total of $3,782,500, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Oct. 28 and 31. The town received $9,456 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

50 Catoonah Street: Randy E. Rodriguez to Jared Moore and Renata Vinhas DeOliveira, Oct. 26, $493,500.

120 Ridgebury Road: Mark Williams of Chanhassen, Minn., and Andrea Z. Williams to Anders and Barbara Johncke of West Palm Beach, Fla., Oct 26, $890,000.

135 Haviland Road: Irene C. Terem of Longboat Key, Fla., to Ann Marlene Hagman of New Fairfield, Oct. 26, $480,000.

Wilton Road East: Gary C. Smith of Naples, Fla., to Luigi and Marisa DiMeglio, one lot, Oct. 27, $250,000.

Prospect Ridge, Quail Ridge, Unit 52: Suzanne Farina of Chandler, Ariz., to James F. and Patricia C. Gareau of 12 New Street, Oct. 27, $480,000.

77 Saunders Lane: Nancy S. and Leroy J. Hall, trustees, to William H. and Jill R. Harmer of 31 St. Johns Road, Oct. 28, $589,000.

1 Doubleday Lane: Nicholas J. Zabrecky to Serge Bernard of Danbury, Oct. 31, $600,000.

