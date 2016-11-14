Goodbye German? Parents fight to save program

With school start times and a possible budget freeze on Monday night’s school board agenda, parents looking to preserve the high school’s German language program hope their mission doesn’t go overlooked.

“I’m concerned we’ll get swept off with the ‘frozen budget’ excuse in an effort to keep the meeting moving along quickly,” said Bebe McCarthy.

McCarthy and a group of other concerned parents have collected 512 signatures on an online petition that states the “decision is unfair to the students, contradicts accepted educational theory that highly values foreign language study, and negatively affects their future college applications.”

The group expects the future of the foreign language program to be reviewed at the board’s meeting Monday, Nov. 14, but McCarthy told The Press that Superintendent Karen Baldwin has been unresponsive in setting up a time to talk about the issue in person.

Board of Education Chairwoman Fran Walton said educators will discuss a report about class size trends and future budget considerations “to analyze the enrollment in world languages and other subject areas.”

She told The Press that the German program will be part of the overall dialogue.

“We will also look at other subjects which have seen an increase or decrease in student numbers to assess what impact these trends will have on future budgets,” she said.

“It’s an overview of where students choose to enroll,” she added. “The staffing decisions are driven by enrollment at all levels of the public schools.”

In regard to McCarthy’s fears about being pushed off the agenda, Walton said that Monday night’s meeting does have a full agenda, with the board also scheduled to hear the official Oct. 1 enrollment numbers that could determine whether the district decides to close one of its elementary schools or redistrict some of its students.

The chairwoman said the world language curriculum at Ridgefield High School wouldn’t be an afterthought and the board was prepared to discuss the subject.

“It affects specific subjects at the high school because the students can make choices about world languages and electives,” Walton said. “Some subjects seem to have steady numbers while others fluctuate, and we need to see how we can plan and budget for this.”

Contradiction

McCarthy said the schools never consulted with her or any students enrolled in the course this fall, despite claiming to have a transparent process in an article titled “A Day in the District: German Language Program at RHS” that was published last month on ridgefield.org.

McCarthy said a July 22 letter sent to parents and students from RHS principal Stacey Gross was the only correspondence provided in the district’s decision to cut the German program after the 2016-17 school year.

“No parents or students were consulted beforehand,” she said.

In the three-paragraph letter, Gross cited declining enrollment as the main reason to cancel the course, but never talked about consulting students or parents.

In speaking to The Press in September, Gross called the years of declining enrollment “unfortunate.”

She added that the decision was made based on the school’s scheduling and staffing conflicts.

“While that often leads to the addition of more sections of some courses and the introduction of new courses, it also, sadly, leads to the closure of other classes,” she said Sept. 21. “When students are no longer choosing one class, i.e., German, they are choosing to instead take other courses for which staff must be hired.

“The process is truly one of the most special characteristics of how the master schedule is built here and is very responsive to student interests.”