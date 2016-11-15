Revised vendor ordinance goes before voters Nov. 16

An ordinance designed to prevent more food trucks and other mobile vendors from setting up at semi-permanent locations in town — without banishing the two vendors with long-established spots, Chez Lenard hot dogs on Main Street and the Zawack Shack lunch wagon on Route 7 — will be put before voters next week.

“What we’re looking at is regulating the number of mobile food trucks in town — putting a lid on that,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told a public hearing on the proposal.

After amending the draft slightly based on public hearing feedback, the selectmen scheduled the proposed ordinance for a Town Meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 in town hall. The selectmen’s meeting that night starts at 6:30, but the Town Meeting is planned an hour later in keeping with the custom.

Under the proposed law, roving food vendors — like the coffee and lunch wagon that stops by construction sites, or ice cream trucks that drive around in the summer, stopping at pools, playgrounds and ball fields — would not be outlawed, although they would continue to have to get permits annually from the Board of Selectmen.

Food vendors could also get permits to work private parties in town, and would be allowed to work events like summer concerts in the park, Fourth of July fireworks, or the Rotary barbecue festival. But outside of parties or events, vendors wouldn’t be allowed to spend more than 15 minutes in one location.

The proposed vendor ordinance, which the selectmen have been working on for months, drew comments from four citizens at the public hearing Wednesday night, Nov. 2. The selectmen then made the slight amendments, and scheduled the Town Meeting.

To clear up what the selectmen described as a misunderstanding that arose during a previous discussion on the proposal, the draft being sent to voters includes language that specifically exempts “sales by farmers and gardeners of the produce of their farms and gardens” from regulation under the ordinance — so farm stands are allowed.

In addition to farmers and gardeners, other exemptions from regulation under the proposed ordinance include “food delivery services” (Ridgefielders will still be able to get a pizza delivered); groups or individuals acting on behalf of recognized charities, civic or religious organizations (Girl Scouts can still sell cookies, vendor trucks can participate in the Rotary’s annual barbecue festival); and “mobile food service operations for parties held on private property located in residential and other housing zones” (people could hire a food vendor for a party at their home).

The ordinance also specifies that “no mobile food service operation shall be permitted in any business zone” — this addresses one of the selectmen’s main motivations in proposing the ordinance, to protect restaurants and other rent-paying and tax-paying businesses from competition posed by low-cost mobile vendors setting up nearby.

However, the ordinance says permits may be granted for “mobile food service operations conducted from vehicles that are not parked in the same location for more than 15 minutes” — wording designed to allow the selectmen to continue granting permits to roving ice cream trucks and the like, or to the sort of coffee and lunch vendors that visit construction sites.

The ordinance allows permits to be granted for “mobile food service operations on property under the jurisdiction of the Parks and Recreation Department … for events authorized by said department.” This could apply to a vendor setting up at Martin Park beach on Great Pond, or at summer CHIRP concerts in Ballard Park.

The principal change the selectmen made the night of the hearing related to the grandfather clause that is intended to allow the two vendors that have established spots — Chez Lenard and Zawack Shack — to continue operating.

The board was considering language that would have permitted “a second mobile food service operation” at the Route 7 spot Zawack Shack regularly occupies, with it written into the ordinance that the second vendor would be “operating only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. And selling only beverages and baked goods …”

This was meant to accommodate a second vendor who had been talking to the owners of the Zawack Shack about using that spot in the morning.

Joan Zawacki, a co-owner of the Zawack Shack, told the hearing that she was concerned this could create future problems.

“What I’m concerned about is if someone doesn’t work out — they try it, it doesn’t work out — now we’ve got a law on the books there’s two vendors down there.”

First Selectman Marconi said the wording was put in the draft because a prospective vendor was said to have reached an agreement with the Zawack Shack’s owners to use the site in the mornings to sell coffee and pastries.

Zawacki said there’d been discussions, but no agreement.

The prospective coffee seller, Traci Carter of West Branchville Road, was also at the hearing.

She said she would be there only mornings, 6 to 9, before the Zawack Shack operates, because she has another job.

“I’m employed,” she said. “This is to add potential income … to support ourselves.”

Selectman Maureen Kozlark thought the board should get back to its original intent — allowing food vendors that have been operating at established spots to continue.

“What did we want to do? We wanted to grandfather someone on Main Street, and someone on Route 7,” she said.

The whole business of writing in exemptions seemed a little awkward to John Katz, a Planning and Zoning Commission member and one of the citizens at the hearing.

“I just wonder about the issue of favoritism,” he said. “I don’t see how we can create an ordinance that favors two specific entities.”

An earlier draft of the ordinance had specified the two grandfathered businesses, but the wording brought to the hearing simply had the addresses where grandfathered businesses would be allowed.

This would allow the businesses to be sold, without there being a problem with the wording of the law.

“It doesn’t seem right someone can get a permit and profit from that,” said Chris McQuilken of Nod Road. “It doesn’t seem right someone selling those permits.”

Marconi said the Chez Lenard business had already been sold a few times.

McQuilken said he thought what was sold was the cart and other equipment, not the spot on the street — which is a public highway.