The Planning and Zoning Commission received a regulation amendment application at its meeting Nov. 1 that would create a new special permit use for an “extended residence care facility” within the town’s residential (RAAA) zone.

Mountainside, a national alcohol and drug addiction treatment center based in Canaan, submitted the regulation amendment and submitted an application to the town’s planning department Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a facility that would need to be located at a property that includes Sunset Hall on Old West Mountain Road.

The vintage Georgian mansion, built in 1912, is set at the highest point in Ridgefield, with 50 mile views of the New York City skyline and panoramic vistas of Round Pond.

“An otherwise white elephant for the Ridgefield real estate market, Mountainside recognizes it to be the ‘perfect choice’ to discreetly house 17 residents for treatment,” said attorney J. Casey Healy in the application about Sunset Hall.

The property, which is registered with the National Register of Historic Places, is listed at $4,750,000, according to Sotheby’s International Realty.

The project proposes a merger of three parcels — the 5.67-acre Sunset Hall lot at 162 Old West Mountain Road and two more from 150 Old West Mountain Road — to create a 13.76-acre facility on the west side of the road. A fourth parcel will form a second, 1.32-acre lot on the easterly side of Old West Mountain Road that will be used to house the facility’s septic system.

“Mountainside is seeking to provide services in a dignified, private setting in Ridgefield with a high-level of quietude for the individuals,” the application states.

Joanne Meder, director of planning, said that the zoning change — if approved — would set up nine different criteria that the applicant would have to satisfy in its proposal to the commission.

“It’s very specific and it’s intended to limit the number of properties eligible,” Meder told The Press Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“One of the criteria is that the applicant has to have a clinical support facility within 15 miles of the property, which is probably the most difficult for an applicant to meet,” she said.

Another standard is having a residence that pre-dates 1935, eliminating any modern buildings.

And any such property must be at minimum 10 acres in size.

“The commission has done a lot of research on this amendment, and they’ve really limited what it could be to a particular piece of property,” Meder said.

“The residence has to have a lot of open space for recreation and it needs to have three beds per acre,” she added.

According to its website, Mountainside’s approach is defined by an “Integrative Care Model of addiction treatment” that draws from a broad range of treatments to create a comprehensive recovery plan that actively engages an individual in his or her own recovery.

“The more engaged an individual is, the more motivated an individual feels; and a person who feels motivated is a person eager to be empowered,” the website said. “Client-empowered care helps people internalize the insights needed to overcome short-term challenges as well as cultivate the inner strength needed to maintain sobriety for the long term.”

The business started in 1998 in the hope of creating “a new type of alcohol and drug rehabilitation program centered on the individual rather than a predetermined treatment methodology.”

Matthew Eakin, Mountainside’s executive vice president, did not respond to several phone calls from The Press this week.

Meder said that at the facility, if approved, patients will be supervised and will operate under a regimented environment.

“There will be people living in the home full-time,” she said. “They will be receiving counseling services on-site, as well as other forms of treatment that will help them recover from addiction.”

According to the application, the facility will average nine employees during the day and three at night.

Those receiving treatment will not have cars parked on the property. Furthermore, personal deliveries will be made to an off-site location at 372 Danbury Road in Wilton — 11.5 miles from the Ridgefield facility, in accordance to the zoning criteria.

This facility will help with “eliminating traffic” coming in and out of the property, Healy wrote.