Easement swap up for comment

An easement swap designed to resolve a Ridgebury horse farm’s long-standing use of land under a conservation easement will go to a public hearing next Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 in town hall.

The proposed swap was worked out by the Conservation Commission and Juliana Weber of Stepping Stone Farm on Mopus Bridge Road.

A conservation easement limiting the use of 1.8 acres of Weber’s farm would be reduced to approximately one acre, returning to Weber legal use of about .8 acre that includes a shed and area where she has grazed horses.

In return, Weber would grant a new conservation easement on another 1.9 acres.

Conservation Commission Chairman James Coyle told the Board of Selectmen on Nov. 2 that the proposed swap was prompted by the horse farm’s continuing use of land that — while owned by the farm — is supposed to be left in its natural state under the conservation easement.

“She’s been mowing the property, put up fences, has horses on the property,” Coyle said.

The new land Weber would be putting under easement is on the other side of the road, and is near both the Titicus River and other conservation land, Coyle said.

Since the town would be giving up an easement over one acre, and gaining an easement over 1.9 acres, the proposal meets the Conservation Commission’s criteria of seeking a roughly two-for-one ratio when doing land or easement swaps.

The horse farm owner backs the deal. “I am glad we came to a workable solution,” Weber wrote in a note to Coyle.

If public hearing comment is positive, Weber would have a surveyor draw maps of the two new easements, and when that’s done the selectmen would call a town meeting to approve the deal.