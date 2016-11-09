Farmers Insurance coming to Main Street

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a special permit revision at its Nov. 1 meeting that will allow for Farmers Insurance Agency to occupy first-floor office space at 448 Main Street.

Assistant Town Planner Adam Schnell told The Press that the applicant, Bryan Santos, didn’t give the commission an expected opening date, and that modifications inside the building would need to be completed first.

Schnell said the building already has a special permit for ground-floor businesses, but needed a revision to allow an insurance agency.

“The permit now allows for this type of business on the ground level, in that building,” he said.

T.L. Bennett, which formerly occupied the space, closed its doors on April 30.

Ridgefield resident Terri Bennett owned the gift shop, which had been in business since 1992, before retiring earlier in the year.